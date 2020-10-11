Jim Carrey Steals the Show During SNL Parody of the Fly That Landed on Mike Pence's Head

The much buzzed about debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence was parodied perfectly on Saturday Night Live's Oct. 10 episode. While Maya Rudolph and Beck Bennett got big laughs for their portrayals of the dueling candidates, it was Jim Carrey as Joe Biden who really stole the show, thanks to his transformation into the fly that landed on Pence's head.
Social media lost it when, during the debate on Oct. 7, a fly landed in Pence's hair, and didn't move for a long, long time. In SNL's version of the event, that fly wasn't just an ordinary bug. Instead, it was Carrey's Biden, who, in a scene cut from the 1986 Jeff Goldblum sci-fi flick The Fly, used a teleportation machine to land as the insect on Pence's hair.
It's not long before Carrey's Biden is delivering Goldblum's speech from Jurassic Park as the fly, this time, likening Republicans to dinosaurs.
Also appearing on Pence's head is the late Herman Cain, played by Kenan Thompson. Cain didn't use the teleportation machine, however: He was just reincarnated as a fly.
In an interview with Vulture, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels said that Carrey as Biden came about because the Liar, Liar actor pushed for the role.
"Obviously Woody [Harrelson] did Biden on the first show last season and did it brilliantly," Michaels explained to the outlet. "Jason [Sudeikis] has done it in the past. Part of it also is whoever does it has to basically relocate to New York because of quarantine. So, there were a lot of factors involved in that. But I'm thrilled Jim's doing it."
Michaels told Vulture that Carrey "will give the part energy and strength," adding, "hopefully it's funny."
A political parody that somehow weaves in a killer Goldblum impression? Funny, indeed.
