Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

A comment on Michael Porter Jr.'s sister's Instagram suggests that the NBA player is getting cozy with Madison Prewett.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 10, 2020 11:46 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Related: Madison Prewett & Kelley Flanagan Go Back & Forth About Peter Weber

Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett appears to have a new guy in her life, and she doesn't need a rose to confirm his affections. 

After splitting from former Bachelor Peter Weber seven months ago, Madison is seemingly moving on with Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. 

Michael's sister Bri Porter spilled the tea on her Instagram, as uncovered by Us Weekly. Bri shared a photo of her and her husband Reece alongside the basketball star and Madison.

Bri wrote in the caption of the slideshow, "My fav double date."

Madison then commented back, "Love you," along with four heart emojis. The Bachelor alum has yet to post anything else about her new guy on social media. 

Madison's love life had quite a few twists this year. During the final rose ceremony in March, it was revealed that Peter had split from his first choice Hannah Ann Sluss in order to give his relationship with Madison another chance. However, two days after their reconciliation, Peter and Madison also called it quits. 

photos
Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Big Season 16 Twist

Mere weeks after Peter and Madison ended things, Peter began dating contestant Kelley Flanagan, who he is still currently seeing. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

2

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

3

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock; Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

As for Madison, she was rumored to be dating Bachelorette alum Connor Saeli in March, but quickly shut down that talk in an Instagram live. 

"He seems like a really sweet guy and he like reached out right after the finale and just sent some encouragement and some support, really sweet, but that is it," she said, in response to an inquiry about her and Connor's relationship status. "We are not together. I am not with anyone right now. I am just focusing on myself and taking it one day at a time."

Given that Madison is a big fan of basketball—she was on her high school team and her dad is the men's team coach at Auburn University—she and Michael could be a great match, on and off the court.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

2

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

3

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

4

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

5

Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

Jacob Elordi Talks Working With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

Exclusive

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal

RHOA's Cynthia Bailey Marries Mike Hill

Meghan Markle Says She Was the World's "Most Trolled Person" in 2019

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares 19-Pound Weight Loss After Giving Birth

Why Jeff Goldblum Recreated His Shirtless Jurassic Park Scene