The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal

Kelly Dodd has said "I do."
The Real Housewives of Orange County star married Fox News commentator Rick Leventhal on Saturday, Oct. 10 during a wedding in Napa, Calif.
"Kelly and Rick are married," a source told E! News. "They tied the knot on the lawn of a private estate in Santa Rosa, California. It was beautiful. Kelly and Rick both wore all black and it was nontraditional. They exchanged really meaningful vows and it was emotional. You could tell they love each other deeply."
The insider said the wedding had about 30 guests and that attendees followed COVID-19 safety precautions, such as by "wearing custom-made masks with Rick and Kelly's names and wedding date" on them. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed an "intimate" reception dinner, the source said.
"Everyone is sitting in a long table together," the insider continued. "The decor theme is blush florals and pops of gold silverware and black dishes."
The bride also confirmed the happy news on Instagram. "I'm so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her gorgeous gown.
Kelly and Rick got engaged in November 2019 in New York City. Kelly announced the news on social media along with a photo of her engagement ring, writing, "I can't believe I just got engaged!! @rickleventhal you are my Prince and my dream come true!!! #love #engaged #myprince"
"Dreams do come true," Rick added at the time.
"It feels great. It feels like, 'Oh my God, I got my husband-to-be," Kelly told E! News a few weeks after Rick popped the question. "It just feels so liberating to have somebody that just is in love with you. And you know, it's not like you have like, the back and forth, like are you worrying about it. I don't know, I hate dating. And I know that he's the one. He knows that I'm the one. It's just a really great, it's like a security feeling."
Kelly celebrated her bridal shower just last weekend surrounded by a group of girlfriends. On Sunday, Oct. 4, Kelly shared a collection of party pics on Instagram that sparked some backlash from fans amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly also defended wearing a hat that read "Drunk Wives Matter" during the festivities, which some social media users found insensitive to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.
The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)