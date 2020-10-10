Meghan Markle Says She Was the "Most Trolled Person in the Entire World" Last Year

Meghan Markle is opening up about the trolling she's received online.

The Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry had a candid conversation about their experiences during an episode of Teenager Therapy for World Mental Health Day.

During the conversation, Meghan acknowledged that while the internet can be a great place for connection it can also be a place of disconnection. She then looked back at when she was on maternity leave with her now 17-month-old son Archie Harrison.

"I'm told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female," she said. "Now, eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big you can't even think about what that feels like. Because, I don't care if you're 15 or you're 25, if people are saying things about you that are untrue, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging."

Even though Meghan noted that the couple's experiences may seem very different than their followers', "it's still a human experience and that's universal."

"We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt," she said. "We all know what it feels like to be isolated or othered."

As for Harry, he said he doesn't read the negativity and to "remove" himself from that.