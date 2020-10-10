Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Shares 19-Pound Weight Loss 11 Days After Giving Birth

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko posted about her weight loss journey 11 days after the birth of her second child. Scroll on to read her message.

Eniko Hart is loving the skin she's in.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 10 to share her weight loss journey. The post—which features the model in a black top, bike shorts, and fluffy Ugg slippers—came 11 days after Eniko welcomed her second child with husband Kevin Hart.

"Day 11 post baby," she wrote. "I gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl..down 19lbs.. & feelin' DAMN GOOD abt it."

 

Eniko added that she's "slowly but surely getting back" to her "old self." She also let her followers know "baby girl is happy & healthy."

"Not everyone's journey is the same but I've learned over the years if you treat your body good, it'll do the same in return," she continued. "Like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said 'be inspired to INSPIRE.'"

Eniko and Kevin, who also share son Kenzo Kash, 3, named their new daughter KaoriKevin is also a father to Heaven Hart, 15, and Hendrix Hart, 12. 

Eniko shared the news that she and Kevin were welcoming another child in March. 

"BABY #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!," she gushed on Instagram. "Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing."

Recently, Kevin posted a photo of his kids with their new baby sister on Instagram

"God is amazing," the comedian wrote. "#Harts4."

