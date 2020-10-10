How To Keep Going: 4 Psychologists Offer Tips on Preserving Your Mental Health in 2020

No matter who you are or what you do, you have likely had a very hard year.

Whether you've been hit hardest by the global pandemic, the fight for social justice, the natural disasters or just the never-ending deluge of news that comes with an election year, it's very possible that you need and deserve a break. It's also possible that you're finding it harder than ever to keep going—to work, to find a new job, to keep supporting the causes you care about, to keep up with all of the devastating things that seem to keep happening on a daily basis.

It's all difficult, and we all deserve kudos for getting this far. In an effort to help us all keep going, we reached out to some licensed psychologists to get their take on what's been happening this year and how we can all continue to handle it to the best of our abilities. World Mental Health Day falls on Saturday Oct. 10, so take a moment to take care of yourself and your sanity with a little advice from some experts.