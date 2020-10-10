Forget ''Rise and Shine,'' Kylie Jenner Has a New Song That Even Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Loving

It's the music collab that needs to happen: the Jonas Brothers feat. Kylie Jenner.

Joe Jonas proved he's a big fan of Kylie's singing skills when he and wife Sophie Turner rocked out to her newest jingle and shared their lip syncing skills on TikTok.

Joe posted a video on Friday, Oct. 9, of the showbiz spouses singing "Wasted," a new mini song that Kylie debuted on the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The iconic moment took place at a family dinner during a tumultuous trip to Palm Springs. Kylie ordered some of her fav, Don Julio 1942 tequila, asking for "42 on the rocks and a ginger ale."

The 23-year-old then sung out, ""Cause I'm gonna get wasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I'm about to go for my second one." She turned to Kourtney Kardashian and asked, "Kourtney, what the f--k are you on?!"

Kylie's sister replied, "I don't know what's going on, so I'm just appreciating my bread." Same, Kourtney, same.