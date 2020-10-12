Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Add To Calendar: Justin Bieber's Crocs Drop Tomorrow!

Shop this unexpected collab before it sells out.

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 12, 2020 10:00 AMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingCelebritiesShopShop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Crocs x Justin BieberCrocs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Tomorrow is the big day: The new Justin Bieber Crocs collab launches! The Biebs is a big fan of Crocs himself, and the limited edition pair he's dropping comes in the signature yellow of his clothing brand, Drew House. The Crocs come with eight Jibbitz charms on them and retail for $59.99.

"I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally," the Grammy Award-winning singer says. "With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear."

 

read
The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Be sure to check back here tomorrow to shop Bieber's awesome new Crocs!

Up next, Taylor Swift, Ashley Benson and more celebs give this $65 necklace their vote. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Adorable New Family Member

2

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

3
Exclusive

Inside Cardi B's Vegas Birthday Party with Offset, Kylie Jenner & More

4

Chrissy Teigen Returns to Social Media Following Pregnancy Loss

5
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

Latest News

Add To Calendar: Justin Bieber's Crocs Drop Tomorrow!

These OMG Red Carpet Looks Turned Heads at the Billboard Music Awards

Relive the Magic of the Best Royal Weddings of All Time

See What the Billboard Music Awards Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Honor Late Luke Perry On His Birthday

Shop the 8 Best Deals From Walmart's Big Save Event Before Prime Day

Emma Roberts and Garret Hedlund Help Fallen Motorcycle Driver