Rumors Are Silly: The True Love Story of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Deborra-Lee Furness can't help that Hugh Jackman was smitten with her at first sight. Go find your own hunky, multi-talented Academy Award nominee!

"We just had this amazing connection," Furness said recently on Anh's Brush With Fame about her husband of 24 years. "And I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is."

Jackman has made sure that he continues to define "soulmate" for his partner, amiably subscribing to the "happy wife, happy life" motto that's so popular to repeat but proves rather difficult for a lot of movie stars to implement.

But he doesn't mind putting in the work, considering that's how they got together—and stayed together—in the first place.