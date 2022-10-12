Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness' True Love Story Is More Exciting Than Any Tired Rumor

Watch : Hugh Jackman's Wife SLAMS Rumors About His Sexuality

Deborra-Lee Furness can't help that Hugh Jackman was smitten with her at first sight. Go find your own hunky, multi-talented movie star!

"We just had this amazing connection," Furness said in 2020 on Anh's Brush With Fame about her husband of what was then 24 years. "And I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is."

Jackman has made sure that he continues to define "soulmate" for his partner, amiably subscribing to the "happy wife, happy life" motto that's so popular to repeat but proves rather difficult for a lot of celebrities to implement.

But the Tony winner doesn't mind putting in the work, considering that's how they got together—and stayed together—in the first place.