These Secrets From Jennifer Aniston's Trainer Taryn Toomey Will Get You Toned—But That’s Not All

Toomey knows creation has a reputation amongst the less familiar. She's read what people have said about yelling, the grunting, the crying.

"What we do is when you get the student into a place where they feel embodied and they understand their power of choice, you guide them into a place in their body that feels dense, or like it has no flow into it," she says. "And then you close your eyes and you think about what's in there and what thoughts are coming up when you're in that space. And then we say, 'What sound would that thought make?' And the sound is loud. And because the music is so loud and you're so in the beat, there's a sense of freedom to release some of these things."

And if you still can't quite wrap your mind around exactly what that might look like, well, you're not entirely alone.

"People want to identify things and that's where they get frustrated with the class, they're like, 'But what is it?'" says Toomey. "Everybody tries to put a word logo on it. It is just sounds, its expression, it is clearing, it's release, it's stillness, it's deep listening, it's stabilizing, it's processing. It's healing."