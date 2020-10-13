Kelly Clarkson's Most Candid Confessions Prove She's Still Relatable as Heck

Some people wait a lifetime for a celebrity as real as this.

There are plenty of reasons to love original American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson. Between her incredible singing voice and entertaining talk show, the 38-year-old has developed a large and loyal following.

But as Kelly prepares to host the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row, it's hard not to give credit to The Voice coach for consistently being relatable, honest and candid with her fans and followers.

She's not afraid to shed some tears when surprising a family in need on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The music superstar is more than comfortable fangirling over celebrities she's always wanted to meet. And when life gets complicated, Kelly is able to remind folks that tough times don't last; tough people do.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," Kelly previously told Sunday Today host Willie Geist when referencing her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months. I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet."