Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped a Major "Secret" About Her Upcoming Beauty Brand

Jennifer Lopez is adding another title to her already-lengthy resume: cosmetics guru.

On Friday, Trendmood1, a popular Instagram page about all things makeup and skincare, shared the news that the singer had quietly launched an Instagram account for her new beauty company.

And a quick search revealed that the pop star is following the official account, which is quickly racking up followers and features a bio that reads, "The secret is almost out." What's more is the the page only follows one person, who just happens to be J.Lo herself.

The artist first teased her business venture in August by posting a radiant selfie with the caption, "Sunset glow... #JLoBeauty coming soon." That makeup look alone has fans excited to get their hands on her products.

It's no wonder the triple threat is receiving the Icon Award at E!'s People's Choice Awards this year.