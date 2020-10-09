Kristen Bell and Her Daughters “Say Goodbye” to Beloved Dog Barbara With Heartbreaking Tribute

Kristen Bell is saying a hard goodbye. The Good Place actress posted a heartbreaking message to her beloved dog, Barbara, on her Instagram Story on Friday, Oct. 9.
She explained that their "beautiful" dog Barb got sick over the weekend. They took her to the vet, who diagnosed her with Giardia, an intestinal infection caused by parasites.
"It looked for a while like Barb was gonna pull through," Kristen wrote on Instagram. "Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn't look like its gonna pull through."
The mom of two shared a selfie of herself tearing up in the car, writing, "On our way to the vet now to say goodbye. Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen she is." It appeared that she brought her daughters, 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln, whose dad is Kristen's husband Dax Shepard.
Kristen then thanked The Dog Cafe in Los Angeles "for bringing her into our lives." The cafe aims to "revolutionize rescue dog adoption" by allowing people to have "quality time" with dogs that need homes.
She later posted a picture of one of her daughters with a heart emoji over her face and a face mask over her mouth, giving Barb one last pat. Kristen added, "We love you Barbara."
The actress also shared one final selfie while wearing a leopard-print face mask, lovingly looking at Barbara, whose eyes were closed as she lay on a blanket.
On Thursday, Kristen revealed one family ritual they have been relying on to stay positive and bond together during tough times.
She explained that Dax encourages their daughters to name three things they're grateful for each morning. He said he was inspired by the 12 Step program, following his opioid relapse and journey to getting sober. "It has a huge impact on me and it seems to work for the kids as well," Dax said of the gratitude practice.
Kristen added, "We're in the bed sometimes at night, they will say, ‘Does anyone want to talk about what they're grateful for?' And immediately [my] mom heart goes crazy, and I'm like, 'Sure, if you do,' trying to act cool."
She continued, "I am shocked at how into that our girls have gotten."