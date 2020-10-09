Want a Vintage Camera Phone Case Like Emily in Paris? Here's Where to Get One

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have you binged Emily in Paris yet? If you have, chances are you're obsessed with Lily Collins' chic vintage camera phone case. We know where you can get one just like it!
Thankfully, there are a bunch of online outlets that have a range of options to choose from. Some of our favorites come from Redbubble, where you can find a variety of vintage-inspired cases, even including those old-school disposable cameras. Casetify has some neat options as well, including classic and vintage silhouettes. We also loved the ones you can find at Zazzle and Society6, too.
But if you want some suggestions to help you choose, we picked out some faves and shared them down below. Shop 'em to protect your phone in style!
Vintage Camera iPhone Case & Cover
Say cheese with this durable, flexible case that grips the edges of your phone with shock absorbent TPU, covered with an anti-fingerprint finish so your case always looks pristine. The image is ink printed on the case, which offers full access to all the necessary ports, and is compatible with wireless charging platforms. Yay!
Casetify Vintage Camera Phone Case
Take the vintage camera look in another direction with this ultra impact case, offering nearly 10-foot drop protection thanks to qìtech shockproof material. But all that protection and style still manages to come in an ultra sleek and slim case that won't add bulk to your phone.
Society6 Old Camera iPhone Case
Here's another classic camera giving us supreme old-school vibes, covering this slim case that easily snaps on to your phone and protects it from bumps and scrapes. It's flexible but impact resistant, easy to put on and take off, doesn't interfere with ports or wireless charging, and comes in options ranging from an iPhone8 to iPhone11.
Vintage Steampunk Camera Case-Mate iPhone Case
With a hard plastic shell and shock absorbing liner for added protection, we're loving this vintage-camera-meets-steampunk take on this trend. The case is impact resistant with a lay-flat bezel to protect your screen from surface contact, saving it from scratches and cracks. Plus, you'll still get access to all your ports, and you'll look super chic when you take a call.
