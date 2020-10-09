The MixtapE! Presents Thalía, Sofía Reyes and More Latinx New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
We're nearing the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15. But before we say goodbye to the celebration for another year, we thought we'd send it out in style by dedicating this week's roundup exclusively to the Latinx community.
With that in mind, these are the tracks released over the last few weeks by superstars and up-and-comers alike that have stuck with us. From the latest banger dropped by the Queen of Latin Pop herself to several singles from others whose names might not be that familiar just yet, they're all en feugo.
Your playlist for the weekend of Oct. 9-11 has arrived. Enjoy!
Farina x Thalía — "Ten Cuidao"
After lending their talents to Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw's "Estoy Soltera" back in June, the Colombian singer and the Mexican superstar have kept the party going, releasing the sizzling music video to a sultry collaboration of their own. The clip, which finds Thalia rocking her crown, comes as the Queen prepares to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her self-titled debut album on Friday, Oct. 9. Talk about perfect timing.
Stephen Puth feat. Sofía Reyes — "Whose Arms"
The Mexican singer has teamed with Charlie Puth's brother for this bilingual bop that's lovely in its lovesickness.
Isabela Merced & Danna Paola — "Don't Go"
It's been nearly a year since the Peruvian-American star of Dora and the Lost City of Gold kicked off her music career with "Papi." And with this slick duet with Danna, the Mexican singer also known for her acting work on the Netflix hit Elite, Isabela's got another whopper on her hands. This one's fierce AF.
Kali Uchis & Jhay Cortez — "La Luz"
The Colombian-American singer returns with another dose of her deliciously sensual R&B, enlisting the rising Puerto Rican star (and co-writer of Cardi B's smash hit "I Like It") to trade verses on the track. "'La Luz' is about the inevitable—that moment when you set your sights on someone and can't wait to do everything freaky imaginable with them," Kali said in a press release announcing the steamy single.
Omar Apollo — "Dos Uno Nueve (219)"
On this most recent taste of his forthcoming debut album Apolonio, the Mexican-American upstart delivers a take on the classic Mexican corrido, filtered through his fresh Gen-Z lens. With intimate lyrics and a lush instrumental full of warm guitar, there's a timeless quality to the ballad. It's a stunner.
Georgel & Mabiland — "Demasiado Bueno 2.0"
Mexican singer Georgel and Colombian rapper Mabiland, both of whom will be performing in the OutMusik Fest livestream on Oct. 11 to celebrate National Coming Out Day, just released one of the best pieces of neo-soul we've heard this year.
Gabriel Garzón-Montano — "Muñeca"
After wowing us with the title track off his sophomore album Agüita back in July, the French-Colombian more than delivered on the promise that the LP would be "anti-genre." With no two tracks sounding alike, the entire album is a dizzying display of talent. Currently, we can't get this Urbano-influenced bop out of our heads.
Daniela Andrade — "Deseo"
We've been obsessed with this Honduran-Canadian singer-songwriter's seductive "Ayayai" since we heard it come dripping out of our speakers like honey last year. Thankfully, she's recently blessed us with a new EP—Nothing Much Has Changed, I Don't Feel the Same—giving us even more to fawn over. This standout track is an ethereal delight, the audio equivalent of floating on a cloud.
Giulia Be — "inolvidable"
With pop this perfect, the Brazilian star is poised to take over the planet. Get into her now, so you can say you knew her when.
Bandalos Chinos feat. LOUTA — "Paranoia Pop"
With an instrumental that calls to mind David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and a vocal giving us shades of Prince, this title track off the Argentinian band's new album is a nu-disco homage to the '80s that we can't get enough of. It's that good.
Bonus Tracks:
Jarina De Marco feat. Diego Raposo — "Electrico"
Nathy Peluso — "DELITO"
Selene — "Pegao"
Gepe — "Kamikazi"
Paty Cantú — "Conocerte"
¿Téo? — "Suplicar"
Rauw Alejandro — "Enchule"
Happy listening!