Get to Know Your Social Star PCAs Nominees Including Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae & More

It's not easy being a social butterfly!

There is no doubt that being a social media influencer is a lot of hard work. From editing to finding the perfect content to entertain you fans, to be a social star you've got to know how to do it all.

Luckily, the nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Social Star award have taught us how to do just that! Whether it's creating an epic Tik-Tok dance routine or pranking their roommates, we're obsessed with what these influencers are bringing to the table.

They've made you laugh, they've made you cry, but now its time to make them winners at the PCAs.

This year's eight nominees are Addison Rae, Charli D' Amelio, David Dobrik, Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, Loren Gray, JoJo Siwa and Liza Koshy. Keep scrolling through the photo gallery below to see why they have what it takes to be The Social Star of 2020.