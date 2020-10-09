Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Receive Apology for "Intrusive" Photos Taken of Son Archie

Don't mess with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's privacy.

On Friday, Oct. 9, E! News confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reached a settlement with photo agency X17 over photos taken of Archie Harrison at a private home.

"Over the summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took action against intrusive and illegal paparazzi photos taken of their family at a private residence," Prince Harry and Meghan's attorney said in a statement to NBC News. "Today, the agency responsible for those photos—X17—apologized and agreed to a permanent injunction and reimbursement of a portion of legal fees. This is a successful outcome. All families have a right, protected by law, to feel safe and secure at home."

X17 also released a statement where they vowed to not follow similar practices in the future when capturing celebrities.

"We apologize to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son for the distress we have caused," the photo agency said in a statement. "We were wrong to offer these photographs and commit to not doing so again."