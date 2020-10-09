Brie Bella Reveals She Got Her Tubes Tied

Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Brie Bella recently revealed some major news about the future of her family: she underwent a procedure to get her tubes tied.

The Total Bellas star, who's married to Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson), made the announcement on the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, explaining that she had her "tubes cut out" following the birth of their second child, Buddy Dessert Danielson, on Aug. 1.

"I don't know if I told people, but I got my tubes cut out," Brie said alongside her twin sister Nikki Bella, who recently welcomed a child of her own, 2-month-old Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

"Yep! This mama ain't having any more babies," Brie added. She and Bryan are also parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson.  

The former WWE Divas champion didn't say much else about her decision or the surgery, but she did note that her scar from the procedure is "doing a lot better." 

"I am still a little swollen on one side," she said. "I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [because] that's kind of where they tie it up."

As fans of the Bella twins' E! show may recall, the road to baby number two wasn't easy for Brie and Daniel. 

"Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two, but, so far no luck," Bryan said at the beginning of season 5 of Total Bellas. "We're old, so I don't expect it to happen right away. And, it took us a couple months to get pregnant with Birdie."

Brie was also worried about the stress that would come with a second child, and while she's remained open and honest about the struggles she's currently facing, she seems to be thriving as a mom to two!

As she put it on a recent episode of The Bellas Podcast, "Even though we don't feel like we're mature enough to have kids, I feel like we're doing a pretty damn good job so far."

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9e|6p, only on E!

