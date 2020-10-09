Mariah Carey Says Her 9-Year-Old Son Moroccan Was Bullied By a "White Supremacist"

Mariah Carey is speaking out about her experiences with racism.

The singer appeared on the Oct. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and recalled a recent incident involving her 9-year-old son Moroccan.

The topic came up while Carey was talking about her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. The five-time Grammy winner said she reads certain chapters to Moroccan and his twin sister Monroe—who she shares with ex Nick Cannon—to illustrate her encounters with racism and to help them have a "greater understanding and, ultimately, a greater reservoir with which to deal with the situation itself."

"Because it's hard," Carey continued. "And by the way, like, Rocky just got bullied the other day from a white supremacist person that he thought was his friend. It's, like, insane. This is the world we live in."

The artist also looked back at her own childhood and talked about growing up biracial. For instance, she remembered how she drew a picture of her family for a school assignment and how she "basically got traumatized by the student teachers" who thought she "used the wrong crayon" to draw her father, who is Black.