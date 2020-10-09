Meghan McCain Reflects on Dad John McCain's Death in Heartfelt Message on Motherhood

Meghan McCain is opening up about her motherhood journey.

The View host took to her Instagram on Oct. 8 to express her undying love for being a new mom.

"Motherhood is euphoria. All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations," Meghan wrote. "It is hands down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life and I am completely in awe of our daughter."

The 35-year-old TV personality gave birth to her and husband Ben Domenech's first child, Liberty Sage McCain Domenech, in September. In the touching caption, Meghan expressed, "Having Liberty is like observing my entire heart live and exist outside of my body. She is a little wildcat ~ beautiful, strong, alert, already so full life and spirit... I only wish I had done this sooner."

She further thanked Ben "for giving me this gift" and also "taking the leap on this wonderful and petrifying adventure together."

As a daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain—who lost his battle to brain cancer in August 2018—Meghan shared that the birth of Liberty has helped her deal with her grief from his passing.