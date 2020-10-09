Katy Perry Returns to Work on American Idol After Giving Birth to Baby Girl Daisy

The milking mommy is ready to work!

American Idol judge Katy Perry is hopping back in her seat, two months after giving birth to Daisy Dove Bloom. The pop star is clearly having fun with her motherhood duties and her latest Instagram post shows just how much.

In the social media post uploaded on Oct. 8, Katy showed off a cow-printed dress with matching gloves and hat, a photo of herself alongside fellow Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest, and then lastly, a photo of a cow in a field.

"MUTHA MILKS is back to werk @americanidol and it's udderly ridiculously MOO-ving already!" she captioned the post. "Not pictured: my pumping breaks (shout out to @csiriano for the incredible custom costume."

Baby Daisy is the singer's first child with fiancé and actor Orlando Bloom, and according to her Twitter, she's found a new appreciation for the new role altogether.