Everything We Know About The Bachelorette's Big Season 16 Twist

The most dramatic season of The Bachelorette ever is finally almost here.

After months of speculation and some of the wildest rumors this show has ever generated, Clare Crawley will make her onscreen debut as the Bachelorette on Oct. 13. She'll watch her potential suitors get out of their limos (at the resort they were already all staying at) and she'll greet them all before spending an evening getting to know them and deciding who gets her first impression rose. But from there, things get a little questionable.

Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that at some point after that, Clare decides she's already enough in love that she sees no reason to continue with the season. She takes her first impression rose winner and leaves, with Tayshia Adams stepping up in her place.

Those are the basics of what we know, but of course we have yet to see how exactly this will roll out during the season and we have so many questions.