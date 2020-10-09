Walmart's Big Save Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you can't wait for Black Friday, we have good news: Walmart is launching their Big Save Event this Sunday, Oct. 11!
Starting at 7 p.m. ET, Walmart will be offering everyone some incredible savings that rival their Black Friday deals, with the opportunity to save big on thousands of items. You'll find fantastic prices on items across categories such as electronics, home goods, toys, beauty, fashion and more.
Even better? You can get free shipping on orders of $35 or more (for select eligible items), and some items may be available for NextDay delivery and in-store pickup!
Here's a sneak peek at some of the deals you'll be able to shop during Walmart's Big Save Event:
Tech
• JVC 55" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV: $248 (was $399, $151 savings)
• Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch: $39.99 (was $59.88, $19.89 savings)
• Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player: $69 (was $79, $10 savings)
Home
• Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot: $49 (was $99, $50 savings)
• Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum: $99 (was $179.88, $79.89 savings)
Toys
• Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set: $64.99 (was $114.99, $50 savings)
Beauty and Fashion
• Hunter Women's Original Tall Rain Boots: $69.99 (was $150, $80 savings)
• Scoop Women's Printed Maxi Shirt Dress: $39.99 (was $59, $19.01 savings)
But you know what they say about how all good things must come to an end: unfortunately, these deals only last until Thursday, Oct. 15. So if you see something you love, grab it fast while the prices are good! And make sure you check Walmart for more deals from their Big Save Event this coming Sunday!
If you haven't checked out Walmart's new Free Assembly clothing line, make sure you do, 'cause it's perfect for fall layering. And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!