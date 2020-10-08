Prince William and Shakira Reflect On Climate Change's Impact on Their Kids' "Anxiety Levels"

Prince William and Shakira are excited for their new partnership and the impact it can make in preventing climate change.

The Duke of Cambridge and Colombian singer revealed on Thursday, Oct. 8 that they, and other influential individuals, are on the Earthshot Prize council, a 13-person panel that seeks to award $65 million to "anyone who is making a substantial development or outstanding contribution to solving our environmental challenges."

As part of their announcement, William and Shakira teamed up for a virtual discussion about why they felt it was imperative to take join the climate change movement.

For the world-famous performer, she explained that she was inspired by her two children, whom she shares with partner Gerard Piqué. "I really feel that this is my duty as a citizen and as a mother of two young children, to bring attention to these issues right now, before it's too late," she stated. "All of us have to be involved. It's urgent, it's imminent, and not a single one of us should be of the hook when it comes to repairing our planet, our home."