Anne Heche Reveals the “Honest Truth” About Her Dramatic Dancing With the Stars Elimination

After a dramatic Dancing With the Stars exit, actress Anne Heche revealed what was really going through her head.

On an episode that aired Oct. 5, Anne and her partner Keo Motsepe were eliminated from the competition. The news came shortly after Anne talked about the struggles she faced while dating Ellen DeGeneres, her girlfriend from 1997 to 2000. She opened up about the romance, which was her first public relationship with a woman, after her performance to following her dance to Katy Perry song "Rise." The actress also reportedly did not do press, as is typical for contestants, following the elimination.

In a statement to Page Six, Anne revealed she was hurt by being sent home after discussing something so important on the show.

"The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling," the 51-year-old explained to the outlet. "It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now—even though we are not all the way there yet, it's important to recognize how far we have come."

Anne also revealed how she was told she would lose her contract with Fox if she took Ellen as her date to the movie premiere of her film Volcano.