Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Meet Your 2020 PCAs Pop Podcast Nominees: Armchair Expert, Scrubbing In and More

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 11, 2020 1:00 PMTags
AwardsDax ShepardPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebritiesNick ViallPodcasts2020 People's Choice Awards
NOV. 15, 2020
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Vote Now for Your Favorites!

We can't stop listening to the Pop Podcast Finalists for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards!

It takes a lot of energy, insight and humor to be a great pop podcast host, and these candidates prove that they have exactly what it takes. Whether it's lively conversations about life and love or fun and spunky chats about Grey's Anatomy, these are the shows the world can't get enough of.

These nominees have spent hours of their time educating the world and entertaining us with lively conversations, and now its your time to show them some love before the big award show.

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness, I Weigh With Jameela Jamil, Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad, Staying In With Emily & Kumail and The Viall Files are all vying to take home the trophy. 

photos
2020 PCAs: TV Series Nominees

Get the scoop on all the Pop Podcast nominees below and make sure to cast your vote ASAP.

Go to the official PCAs voting site before voting closes on Oct. 23!

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

2

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain's podcast name pretty much says it all. On this very topical program, Chamberlain shares her thoughts, has honest conversations and gives advice on topics from relationships and dealing with failure to the trials and tribulations of being a cat mom. It's serious, it's funny and everything in between.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

The actor who is known for his role in comedies, gets a little more serious for his weekly dive into the human psyche. Dax says this podcast "celebrates the messiness of being human," and each week he does just that. From conversations with other celebrities and public figures, he gets down to what makes everyone tick and how we ultimately become the people we are today.

Gotham/GC Images
Call Her Daddy

Its safe to say that Call Her Daddy has gone through a few different iterations since shooting to the top of the podcast lists, however, the heart of the program always remains the same. Alex Cooper, the Daddy Gang and various female guests discuss their lives and sexual experiences in the city. Its both revolutionary and an addicting listen.

BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness knows a thing or two about getting an audience to listen. The comedian and hairstylist speaks weekly with guests about improving their lives, unpacking their emotions and of course, they do it all while being fabulous.

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
I Weigh With Jameela Jamil

The Good Place star has found a way to make an impact both on and off the screen. In this groundbreaking podcast which started as a social media movement, Jameela Jamil is determined to prove that people are so much more than just a number on a scale. Every episode is a feel good listen with an important message!

Courtesy of iHeartRadio
Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Its not a podcast, it's a lifestyle! Tanya Rad and Becca Tilley are here for you no matter what you need. Looking for a friend to share the gossip on your favorite shows? They've got you covered! Want to learn more about how to take your career to the next level? Say no more. Part podcast and part gossip fest, this ladies put the fun in podcasts.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Staying In With Emily & Kumail

Husband and wife Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon found a way to stay safe at home while also ensuring that they were giving their fans some content to enjoy during quarantine. The pair's podcast about staying inside and staying sane helped cure a lot of pandemic depression this summer. Plus, all the proceeds went to charities helping those affected by coronavirus.

Dunkin'
The Viall Files

Let Nick Viall be your guide to love! At least that's what he's trying to do via his weekly series The Viall Files. Each week, Nick chats with other successful people about love, life and everything in between. He's taken his years of experience in the dating field and made it entertaining for everyone.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

2

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

4

Meghan & Harry Double Date With Katharine McPhee, David Foster

5

Kristen Bell & Daughters “Say Goodbye” to Beloved Dog Barbara

Latest News

Exclusive

My Music Moments: Isabela Merced Shares the Soundtrack to Her Life

Meet Your 2020 People's Choice Awards Pop Podcast Nominees

10 Teenagers Who Wouldn't Let Quarantine Ruin Their Quinceañera

This Weekend's Best Sales: Coach Outlet, DSW, Wayfair & More

Let These Young Activists Inspire You on International Day of the Girl

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Yes, These Superstars Got Their Start on SNL