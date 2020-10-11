Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Joe Jonas and Amanda Bynes debuted bold looks on social media, while RHONY is welcoming a groundbreaking new Housewife to the franchise.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 11, 2020 10:00 AMTags
Joe JonasAmanda BynesCelebritiesFeaturesBella HadidTransformation
Related: "What a Girl Wants" With Amanda Bynes: E! News Rewind

Talk about must-see TV.

Two beloved reality series experienced cast shakeups this week and we can't wait to see how it all plays out in their new seasons. The Real Housewives of New York City ladies are welcoming a groundbreaking new edition to the Big Apple, but Selling Sunset is bidding adieu to one of the Oppenheim Group's most polarizing agents. And the reason for her exit is pretty shocking.

Aside from the reality comings and goings, some celebs also showed off their transformations on social media, including Joe Jonas, who debuted his latest hair color on Instagram. Plus, Amanda Bynes returned to the platform after several months with a headline-making new look. And Bella Hadid stepped out rocking a nostalgic hairstyle that had us reminiscing on the days of Total Request Live and butterfly clips.

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

3

Demi Lovato Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew She Was Queer

Instagram/Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes

After wiping her Instagram clean and rebranding it as "Matte Black Online Store" over the summer, Bynes returned with a totally new look in early October. 

The She's the Man star debuted jet black hair (sorry, we mean Matte Black) with a side part and wispy bangs. She wore loose ripped jeans, a yellow flannel and a black top, along with some edgy punk accessories. Her translucent glasses and septum piercing went with her black heart face tattoo, which she revealed in December 2019.

Instagram
Joe Jonas

We're a sucker for this Jonas brother's latest hair makeover. 

The new dad took to Instagram to show off his pink hair, and while he didn't caption the pic, he did include a pink ribbon, suggesting that the 'do was in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The bold style was more or less a natural evolution from the platinum blonde the 31-year-old debuted back in August. 

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
RHONY

Eboni K. Williams is the talk of the town.

The attorney and TV host has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, making history as the Bravo installment's first Black cast member.

"NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I'm excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife," she said in a statement on Oct. 8. "Can't wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn't been seen before. Anyone who's aware of my work knows I don't hold back. I'm going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else."

The 37-year-old, who is the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, will join fellow stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney on the show. In August, Dorinda Medley announced she was leaving RHONY after six season of making it nice. 

Víctor Ceballos/Netflix
Christian Serratos

The Walking Dead star is starring as the late singer Selena Quintanilla in Selena: The Series and the first official photos from the highly anticipated Netflix project left fans speechless over the resemblance between the two women. 

Across several Instagram clips and photos, Serratos easily passed for Selena's doppelgänger with her signature deep-black hairdo, bold red lip and those gold hoop earrings. Another shot also finds her on stage, waving to fans while wearing high-waisted pants and a bedazzled bra top. 

The two-part series, which counts members of the Quintanilla family as executive producers, is described as, "A coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

BACKGRID
Bella Hadid

Talk about a throwback. 

The 23-year-old supermodel made the New York City streets her runway after she was spotted leaving a hair salon on Oct. 6. Hadid debuted a major makeover, which entailed a fabulous set of long hair extensions and a new color.

The new aunt dyed her jet-black hair into something more fitting for the fall season: a delightful caramel color. She appeared to opt for a low lights effect, and instead of choosing one hue, she blended the caramel color with a dark chocolate tone.

If anything, the star's latest transformation is nostalgic-inducing considering her 'do looked very reminiscent of the early 2000s.

Netflix
The Oppenheim Group

Davina Potratz has decided to flip.

The Selling Sunset star revealed she is leaving the Netflix hit's real estate group to join the company's rivals and will soon be working with the real estate agency Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. Total Davina move.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division," the reality TV personality and veteran real estate agent told People. "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me."

Still, she's hoping this doesn't mean viewers have seen the last of her on Selling Sunset, telling the publication, "I certainly hope that I'm still part of the cast."

Prior to her exit, boss Brett Oppenheim left the brokerage he started with his twin brother Jason to start his own group. It's safe to say season four will be the juiciest one yet.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Seemingly Confirms Her Pregnancy in a Subtle Way

2
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa Breaks Silence on Ant and Christina Anstead's Divorce

3

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Share What Made a “Huge Impact” On Family

4

Kristen Bell & Daughters “Say Goodbye” to Beloved Dog Barbara

5

Here’s What Lucas Bravo Has to Say to Emily in Paris Critics

Latest News

Let These Young Activists Inspire You on International Day of the Girl

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Yes, These Superstars Got Their Start on SNL

Exclusive

Jacob Elordi Talks Working With Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas

Mindy Kaling & More Share Powerful Messages on World Mental Health Day

Madison Prewett Fuels Michael Porter Jr. Dating Rumors

Exclusive

RHOC's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal