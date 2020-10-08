Why Marvel Fans Think Natalie Portman Just Revealed a Major Thor 4 Spoiler

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that its stars have to be particularly tight-lipped about plot details for upcoming movies. Fortunately for those eager for more information on the fourth Thor film in the franchise, writer-director Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman just spilled some major tea.

Natalie portrayed Dr. Jane Foster in the first two Thor films, during which Chris Hemsworth wielded that magical hammer. Now, it's Jane's turn, though exactly how Jane will go from a very human scientist to a Norse goddess remains to be seen.

But in an interview with Fatherly, Natalie teased that Jane will be fighting more than one battle when she steps into her superheroine powers.

After revealing that the new movie is based on the comic Mighty Thor, she shared that Jane is "going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

In the comic, Jane discovers she has cancer after her husband and child die in a car accident. While it's unclear if that loss will be a part of Jane's story (she is no longer dating Thor), fans now know that Jane's next chapter will involve treatment.