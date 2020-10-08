E! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland Set to Host 2020 CMT Music Awards

Country singer Kane Brown and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland are coming together to host the 2020 CMT Music Awards. Get the scoop on their new gigs.

Country music fans have another big reason to watch the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, CMT announced that Kane Brown and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will be two of the famous faces sharing hosting duties for the annual award show.

In a first for CMT, a total of four individual hosts will take the star-studded stage on Oct. 21. Two additional hosts are expected to be revealed closer to air date.

When the announcement was made public, Kane couldn't help but share his excitement.

"The CMT Music Awards have always been about bringing the fans and their favorite artists together to celebrate," the "Cool Again" singer shared in a statement. "I have so many great memories of the show-from watching as a fan at home to accepting my first industry award win on the CMT stage. I‘m excited to join this year as a first-time host and can't wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

Sarah added, "I'm so excited to be co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards this year! Fans are the backbone of music and art; without them we would never be able to do what we love. I can't wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for. Congratulations to all the nominees!"

CMT's annual show is expected to be a big night of performances and celebration. It was previously announced that Kane as well as Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay and Little Big Town would be taking to the stage and performing their biggest hits.

In addition, breakout artists including Caylee HammackHARDY and Travis Denning will appear on the Ram Side Stage.

Fan voting remains open online until Oct. 12 at 12 noon EST where music lovers can choose who wins Video of the Year and other categories.

And with Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea BalleriniLuke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett leading the way with three nominations each, every vote counts! 

The 2020 CMT Music Awards air Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

