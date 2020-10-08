Kylie Jenner's Plunging Thong Bodysuit Might Be Her Sexiest Look Yet

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Wednesday evening with a video that showed off what could be her most daring look of all time: a leopard-print thong bodysuit, complete with a deep v-neck cut and floor-length sash.
The revealing number—which slightly resembled what she wore in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" music video—highlighted Kylie's cleavage, and as she spun around in a mirror, the rest of her curves, too.
Making the look even more dramatic was Kylie's long blonde extensions that reached all the way to her knees, and which seemingly inspired what she captioned the Instagram Story: "Inches baby."
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul also rocked leopard print heels and a set of long, chocolate brown nails. She first debuted the manicure earlier that day, placing the sharp nails on top of a matching Hermés Birkin bag.
"had to get these for a shoot," Kylie wrote alongside the chic photo. "kinda love em. might stay."
The caption could mean that Kylie's entire leopard look was for a photoshoot of some sort, but she never explicitly stated the reason for the outfit that left little to the imagination (as if she needs one, any way!).
Regardless, there's no denying just how good the reality star looks.
To see even more of Kylie, scroll through the below gallery of her best bikini pics!
Plus, don't miss an all-new KUWTK tonight on E! You can also catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Please teach us your ways, Kylie!