Check Out Russell Wilson, Simone Biles and More of the 2020 PCAs Game Changer Nominees

NOV. 15, 2020
Its time to get your head in the game!

The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are coming to you live on Nov. 15, which means that it's time to start voting for all of your favorite celebrities to win all of the best awards. This show is about everything in pop culture, and that of course includes sports!

While so many athletes wowed us this year with their incredible talent, there were many who also scored our love and admiration with their philanthropy and generosity beyond the playing field.

Athletes including NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, NFL star Russell Wilson, gymnast Simone Biles, NBA legend Michael Jordan, current Lakers star LeBron James, tennis champion Naomi Osaka, tennis star Serena Williams and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu.

Between all of them, they've brought awareness to major national causes, created life-changing foundations and protested to save lives. Safe to say, they're all champions in our book and that's why they are all nominated for The Game Changer of 2020!

Scroll through the gallery below to get better acquainted with all the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards Game Changer nominees.

Don't forget to head to the official voting site to pick your favorite sports star from now until Oct. 23! To see who wins, watch the PCAs live on Sunday, Nov. 15 on E!.

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace rose to fame in 2020 as NASCAR's only black full-time racer. In addition to his talents on the race track, he has used his platform to speak out against racism, advocate for the underrepresented and support the ongoing Black Live Matter movement.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka refuses to let anything kill her drive. Not only is she a fierce competitor on the tennis court, but she made waves earlier this year when she decided to take a stand against police brutality. Osaka won her third Grand Slam crown in New York, wearing the name of a different victim of racial discrimination on her face mask in every single round.

Atiba Jefferson/NBAE via Getty Images
LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on the basketball court. He's also just as influential off the court. Since launching his LeBron James Family Foundation in 2008, he's advocated for education in underserved communities, spoken out against police brutality and racism in America and promoted equality. IN 2020 alone, he's helped families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and supported the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Serena WIlliams

Serena Williams put tennis on the map and made a name for herself as one of the greatest athletes to ever live. The acclaimed tennis player's 23 Grand Slam singles titles marks the record for the most Grand Slam wins in the Open Era. She also played in the Australian Open while pregnant. The Florida native uses her fame to speak out against inequality and racism.

Chuck Burton/AP/Shutterstock
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is one of the most prominent sports figures in the history of the world. Since retiring from the game officially in 2003, he has found ways to stay active and involved in the community. With his touching documentary The Last Dance, Jordan's fierce work ethic and inspiring story have once again proved why he's the OG game changer.

Cal Sport Media via AP Images
Simone Biles

Simone Biles is a gymnast extraordinaire! Last year, the gymnast became the first female athlete to perform a triple-double during competition. It was this move along with the rest of her stellar performance throughout the U.S. Gymnastic Championships that earned Biles her 6th all-around gymnastics title. The five-time Olympic medalist has also bravely spoken out about the abuse she suffered from USA Gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar, and is working to create change in the sport for future generations.

ESPN
Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is so much more than just an incredible football player, doting husband and dad. He's also extremely generous and tries to find productive ways to give back. The athlete started the Why Not You foundation which strives to create real and lasting change in the world by motivating, empowering and preparing today's youth to be tomorrow's leaders. He's also spoken out against racism in solidarity with the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu is a WNBA standout player. The athlete has remained both an inspiration to young women on the court and off. She was a mentee of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, and she became the first Division I player (male or female) to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, which she dedicated to Bryant.

