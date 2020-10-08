Why Maya Rudolph Says Her Saturday Night Live Return Was "Strange" Yet "Comforting"

It's been more than a decade since Maya Rudolph was a cast member on Saturday Night Live. However, the 48-year-old star recently returned to her SNL roots to portray Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris.

During the Oct. 7 episode of The Tonight Show, Rudolph opened up about what it's been like to head back to the set amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

"It was nuts," she told fellow SNL alum Jimmy Fallon when asked about returning to the program. "I mean, you and I were there for the first show after September 11 and when anthrax was in the building, I believe. That was another doozy. That was crazy. And I feel like there was a reminiscent feeling of you were in the center of everything going on."

While she said SNL has been doing "an unbelievable job" of making people feel safe and having everyone tested, she also acknowledged there have been some new challenges.

"It's SNL. Everything happens at the last minute to get the best show possible on the air," Rudolph explained. "So, imagine that with, like, PPE and masks and people spread apart. It's wild. It was so strange and yet so comforting. Because, the minute you're in that building and you hear the music, you're like, 'Oh, life's back to normal again with just some little alterations.'"