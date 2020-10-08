Why Sarah Silverman Has Call of Duty to Thank for Her New Boyfriend

Video games may be the new Tinder.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Oct. 8, Sarah Silverman opened up about finding love during quarantine.

"As the world was shutting down, I thought, ‘I should start playing video games again.' It just made sense. This is the time," Sarah told Ellen DeGeneres. "So I went to GameStop, it was still open, I got a console and a couple games and I got really into this one. It's not the latest one, but I love it: Call of Duty: World War II."

The comedian continued, "So this guy who I knew, peripherally, we had mutual friends and stuff, we knew each other a bit, he direct messaged me on Twitter, he goes, ‘I'll play with you online. We're both quarantining, you know.' So every night at 7:05...I'd put my headset on and kill Nazis with this guy.""

Sarah added that they're officially "boyfriend and girlfriend."