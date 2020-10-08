E! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Why Sarah Silverman Has Call of Duty to Thank for Her New Boyfriend

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Sarah Silverman opened up about meeting her new boyfriend while playing a video game during quarantine. Keep scrolling to hear about the love connection.

By Mona Thomas Oct 08, 2020 4:11 PMTags
Ellen DeGeneresSarah SilvermanCelebritiesThe Ellen DeGeneres Show

Video games may be the new Tinder. 

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired on Oct. 8, Sarah Silverman opened up about finding love during quarantine. 

"As the world was shutting down, I thought, ‘I should start playing video games again.' It just made sense. This is the time," Sarah told Ellen DeGeneres. "So I went to GameStop, it was still open, I got a console and a couple games and I got really into this one. It's not the latest one, but I love it: Call of Duty: World War II."

The comedian continued, "So this guy who I knew, peripherally, we had mutual friends and stuff, we knew each other a bit, he direct messaged me on Twitter, he goes, ‘I'll play with you online. We're both quarantining, you know.' So every night at 7:05...I'd put my headset on and kill Nazis with this guy."" 

Sarah added that they're officially "boyfriend and girlfriend." 

photos
Stars' Beauty and Fashion Looks in Quarantine

The Wreck-It Ralph actress confirmed that the mystery guy visited her in New York City where she currently lives. He then moved to New York where apparently they "make sweet love. " Of course, like anyone fresh in a relationship, the 49-year-old actress said she didn't want to "jinx it by talking about it on Ellen," but she just couldn't help herself. 

Trending Stories

1

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response to Fly Landing on Mike Pence

2

Nikki Bella Responds to Social Media Backlash Involving Dwayne Johnson

3

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Reveals Her Fate With Her Job

"He's been very patient because I think I was single for a good amount of time and what I realized is I love being alone, I need to be alone and I was afraid to give up any of that," Sarah admitted. She later said she has a nighttime routine which she loves, but now there's just a man sitting there with her as she eats her "big bowl of grape nuts" and watches repeat episodes of Law & Order. 

Sounds like the Emmy award winner is truly living her dream. 

Trending Stories

1

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response to Fly Landing on Mike Pence

2

Nikki Bella Responds to Social Media Backlash Involving Dwayne Johnson

3

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Reveals Her Fate With Her Job

4

Boston Bond: The Truth About Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Friendship

5

Dr. Quardt's Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

Latest News

Dr. Suzanne Quardt's Husband Wants Mario Lopez's Hair: Watch

Why Maya Rudolph Says Her SNL Return Was Strange Yet Comforting

Boston Bond: The Truth About Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's Friendship

Sarah Silverman Has Call of Duty to Thank for Her New Boyfriend

Why This Chicago Pizza Joint Says Emily in Paris Is “Heartless”

Kris Jenner Breaks Down Watching Kourtney & Kim Kardashian's Brawl

Why the Pandemic Made Clare Crawley's Lineup of Men So Much Better