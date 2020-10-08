Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage With Heartwarming Tributes

Love is in the air!
On Oct. 7, Melissa McCarthy posted a touching tribute on Instagram to her husband of 15 years, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone.
"15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I've ever met.," she wrote under what looks to be wedding photos. "Grateful every single day!!!"
Ben also reminded his Instagram followers about just how fun the couple's relationship must be with his own Instagram tribute.
"Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can't remember seeing it before," his caption began. "Two things: A) I'm so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture? Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here's to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)."
Melissa met Ben early on her in her career. She told the story during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards where the actress was honored with the People's Icon of 2018 award and the Comedy Movie Star of 2018 award.
"Ben and I met doing this at a little improv theater called The Groundlings in L.A.," said the Oscar nominee. "And I don't think any of us thought we would get to really do it, but we were OK to do it in whatever capacity we were allowed."
The star continued, "To get to make movies and kind of put these women I love so much and these stories out into the world is more than I could've ever possibly hoped for."
The two hilarious actors have actually worked on a number of films together including Tammy, Life of the Party, and Bridesmaids, so they are truly comedic couple goals.
"It's ridiculous. It's like you get to go to work with your best friend. It's exactly how we met and we became such good friends because we loved doing this together," Melissa told E! News' Will Marfuggi at the 2018 premiere of Life of the Party. "To get to do it on this kind of scale and still keep telling stories…it's a dream."
And who doesn't want to work, let alone marry, their best friend?