Emmy Rossum Expertly Shuts Down Claim She Gets "Paid to Get Naked on TV"

Emmy Rossum is so over the haters.
On Wednesday, Oct. 7, the Golden Globe nominee couldn't help but clap back at a critical comment about her career. The comment came after Rossum told her followers that she "can't wait" to get her "I'm Speaking" T-shirt, referencing Kamala Harris' quote from Wednesday's Vice Presidential debate.
After reading Rossum's tweet, one social media user replied, "Yeah your shirts that say I GET PAID TO GET NAKED ON TV are sold out."
In response, the Shameless alum defended her acting roles. "I get paid to tell stories and life sometimes involves this awesome thing called sex," Rossum wrote. "Maybe you've just never had any so you don't know."
Seeing this exchange, Rossum's fans applauded her response, with one Twitter user writing, "You are my f--king hero."
As fans may know, the 34-year-old award-winning actress has been in the entertainment industry since the age of 11. Her very first TV role came in 1997 on Law & Order. Since that time, Rossum has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry, appearing in films like The Phantom of the Opera and receiving much acclaim for her role as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless.
It was just over two years ago that Rossum announced her decision to leave the Showtime series. "The opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift," Rossum said of her character in her goodbye message. "There are few characters—female or otherwise—as layered and dynamic. She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up."
Back in 2014, Rossum spoke to E! News about filming nude scenes for the series. "Being naked in character is very easy because it's just playing pretend," she explained. "You're someone else, you don't feel like yourself."
"You get to play pretend," Rossum continued. "In real life I'm much more prudish."
For Rossum's next role, she'll be portraying Los Angeles icon Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name.