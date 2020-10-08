Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response After a Fly Lands on Mike Pence’s Head Mid-Debate

Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus reacted to a moment in the Vice Presidential debate when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head: "I really wish we had thought of this."

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 08, 2020 2:57 AMTags
Julia Louis-DreyfusCelebrities
Related: Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Tony Hale Stole What From "Veep" Set

Did the fly steal the show? 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus had some thoughts about the fly that surprisingly landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the Vice Presidential debate on Wednesday, Oct. 7. 

The actress, who portrayed Vice President Selina Meyer on the hit show Veep, said that she wished she had included the insect as a plot point on the HBO show, because it was apparently a made-for-TV moment.

"Well, I really wish we had thought of this on @veephbo," she wrote on social media. Louis-Dreyfus followed it up by asking, "who is controlling that fly?" 

The fly sparked several conversations on Twitter, became a trending topic and inspired fan accounts.

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig also weighed in, writing, "Footage of Pence being told backstage that there was a fly on his head for several minutes" accompanied by the Jim Carrey "Oh come on" GIF. 

Actor Dylan Minnette of 13 Reasons Why added, "it's the fly appearing out of nowhere for me." Patricia Arquette and Padma Lakshmi noticed the incident as well. 

photos
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Funniest Roles

Trevor Noah's The Daily Show account later tweeted, "Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly." 

And the producer of Will & Grace and Family GuyGary Janetti, chimed in, "The fly is on Watch What Happens Live tonight." Andy Cohen better be ready.

As for Louis-Dreyfus, her character Selina was hailed as the first female president and vice president of the U.S. on Veep. The show ran from 2012 to 2019 and earned her the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. 

Trending Stories

1

Amanza Smith On Why Her Taye Diggs Romance Was "Never Going to Work"

2

Nikki Bella Responds to Social Media Backlash Involving Dwayne Johnson

3

Ian Ziering Says He Doesn't "Doubt" Jessica Alba's 90210 Claim

4

Dr. Quardt's Dr. 90210 Surgery Is a Pimple Popper's Dream

5
Breaking

Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 After Battle With Throat Cancer

Latest News

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Has the Best Response to Fly Landing on Mike Pence

Travis Scott Opens Up About Raising Stormi Webster to Be “Strong”

Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz Reveals Her Fate With Her Job

Watch Sarah Hyland & Tiffany Haddish Get Candid About “Lady Parts"

The Masked Singer Unmasks the Giraffe

Dylan Sprouse Returns to Instagram For Barbara Palvin's Birthday Post

Exclusive

Kendall Long Reveals What the Future Holds for Her and Ex Joe Amabile