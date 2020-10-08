Selling Sunset Star Davina Potratz's Fate With the Oppenheim Group Is Finally Revealed

A story made for TV!

Selling Sunset season four may not be confirmed just yet, but there's already a major update with one of its main stars. Davina Potratz recently opened up about her fate on the hit Netflix series in a candid interview with People.

Put simply, she's leaving the Oppenheim Group. What's more? She's joining the company's rivals and will soon be working with the real estate agency Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division," the reality TV personality and veteran real estate agent told the publication. "My background is in new development sales and marketing, so this is just a wonderful opportunity for me."

"It's just very in tune with my skills," she explained.

Despite working with the Oppenheim Group's competition, the star's former boss reveals there's nothing but love for her new endeavor.