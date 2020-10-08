Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event Is On: Stock Up and Save 50%

There are new deals happening each day of the sale!

Ulta's three-week long gorgeous hair event is one you won't want to miss. Each day new haircare essentials are revealed at up to 50% off. You can check out the calendar here for savings on brands like Paul Mitchell, Redken and more, as well as on the Ulta salon.

Shampoo and conditioner sets are discounted for the duration of the sale as well as a buy one get one 50% off deal on hair styling and finishing products.

 

This awesome sale is going on both in stores and online, and diamond and platinum members can also enjoy free shipping with a $10 beauty steal purchase. This event ends Oct. 24, so shop now to enjoy these discounts while they last!

