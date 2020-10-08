Move Over Roller Blades: Ice Skates Are 2020's Must-Have Holiday Gift

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With everyone spending more time at home and having more free time on their hands in 2020, roller blading has really made a come-back. In fact, roller blades were seemingly completely sold out earlier this year! But it's a little chilly for roller blading in the winter, and that's why we're calling it now: Ice skating is going to be the activity of choice this holiday season. With this graceful exercise comes a need for ice skates, which you can find at some of our favorite stores like Kohl's and Urban Outfitters.

Below, shop ice skates for men, women and kids to gift this holiday season before they all sell out!