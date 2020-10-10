Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Check Out Emma Roberts' Chic Pregnancy Style

The American Horror Story star has been delivering major fashion moments since announcing she was expecting her first child with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Related: Emma Roberts Confirms Pregnancy and Reveals Baby's Sex

We're screaming over this queen's maternity style. 

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting a baby boy, the stars confirmed in late August on Instagram. And since debuting her baby bump, the American Horror Story actress has been giving us major fashion moments, whether she's posting an #OOTD look or stepping out to run errands. 

Already known for her effortless street style, the 29-year-old has developed her own signature look during her pregnancy, relying on specific silhouettes, cute prints and trendy accessories for a casual-yet-chic effect. And there's definitely one item of clothing Roberts has been turning to, whether she's promoting one of her projects or just grabbing a coffee. 

But she also hasn't been afraid to take risks, whether she's rocking double-denim, a bold color or six-inch platforms that would definitely make her Scream Queens alter-ego Chanel Oberlin proud. Plus, Roberts has also shown off her poolside attire. 

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund: Romance Rewind

Check out Roberts' pregnancy style...

Instagra

For her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, the actress donned a simple and romantic off-the-shoulder midi dress by Sleeper.

"Me…and my two favorite guys," she captioned photos of herself cradling her baby bump and smiling alongside Garrett Hedlund, revealing the couple were expecting a boy. 

Instagram

The Scream Queens star has favored the baby doll silhouette during her pregnancy. During a break from interviews to promote her Netflix movie Holidate, Roberts snapped a mirror selfie of her bubblegum pink polka dot mini-dress by Batsheva and sky-high black Mary Jane platform shows by Miu Miu.

"baby doll dress has a whole new meaning," she wrote.

BACKGRID

For a day of running errands in Los Angeles, Roberts rocked another baby doll dress, this floral one adorned with an on-trend peter pan collar and flats.

Instagram

Roberts chose a patterned Tory Burch maxi dress for her Oct. 3 baby shower. The stylish mom-to-be paired the smocked piece with white booties at the outdoor garden party. 

In addition to her and Hedlund's loved ones, Kristen Stewart, Camila Morrone and more were also in attendance for  event, which a source described to E! News as a "casual get-together with a lot of laughter."

Instagram

Another day, another floral dress for Roberts, who snapped a photo of her pink midi for her Instagram Stories. She finished off the look with red Mulberry sunnies and Dior flats.

Instagram

The 29-year-old showed off her growing baby bump in a floral-patterned one-piece swimsuit by J.Crew and accessorized her summer style with her trusty red Mulberry sunglasses for her Labor Day look. 

Instagram/Emma Roberts

For a sweet ensemble,the Bellatrist book club co-founder paired chic tortoise shell sunglasses with her Doen gingham dress. But the ultimate accessory was her adorable decorated @ibakemistakes cake. 

Instagram/Emma Roberts

Florals? For maternity wear? Perfection. The Nerve actress went to her go-to piece—a flowery smocked maxi-dress—for an Oct. 2 Instagram post. 

