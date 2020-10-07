Torrey DeVitto Confirms She's Dating Blue Bloods Star Will Estes, and Fans Are Swooning

Love is in the air!

Chicago Med's Torrey DeVitto has found her special someone, and it's none other than Blue Bloods star Will Estes. On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the actress made her romance with Will Instagram official.

"2020 Accessory...," the One Tree Hill alum cheekily began her caption, alongside a black-and-white photo with the 41-year-old actor. "Mask on ear so as not to forget it when leaving the house."

Will also debuted his relationship on Instagram. In fact, he put his love on display hours before Torrey did. However, his post was a lot more mysterious considering both he and the 36-year-old star covered their faces with black masks.

"Beautiful skies," the Blue Bloods star wrote on his account, along with a selfie.

Naturally, the pair's fans and followers couldn't help but gush over their relationship news. Many shared their excitement in Torrey's comment section.