Get the (Ice Cream) Scoop on Taye Diggs Latest Children's Book

Taye's latest tale.
Taye Diggs isn't just an actor and singer—he's also a children's book author! His latest project, The Festival of Creatures, is the result of a collaboration with Baskin-Robbins, so when he stopped by Daily Pop on Wednesday, Oct. 7 to talk all about it, he of course had to supply co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner with some ice cream.
The E! duo dined on sweet treats from Baskin-Robbin's Creature Creations lineup, which models flavors after three whimsical characters—the Unicorn, Mermaid and Monster—all of which Taye brought to life in his new book.
"I'm very excited about this! I teamed up with one of my partners and great friends Shannon Stoeke," Taye said on Daily Pop, explaining that The Festival of Creatures is more than just a fun children's book as it explores meaningful topics like "diversity, acceptance and anti-bullying."
"And it just seemed to be on brand with what I stand for and what's kind of needed today," he added.
The best part about The Festival of Creatures? It's available to read for free at BaskinRobbins.com.
The book will almost certainly inspire a flurry of Halloween costumes later this month, but with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many parents—including Taye—aren't sure whether trick-or-treating will even be an option.
"I gotta talk to my baby momma," said Taye, who shares an 11-year-old son, Walker Nathaniel Diggs, with his ex-wife Idina Menzel.
"She holds it down in that area," he added. "I assume there's gonna be some kind of activity or maybe some kind of party where we only invite people that we know that are part of our pod."
In the meantime, Taye will be busy filming the new season of All American!
He expressed that he's "so ready" to get back to working on the sports drama, which was inspired by pro football player Spencer Paysinger: "We actually have our first table read this week and everybody's very, very excited."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Taye Diggs in the above clip!