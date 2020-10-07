Jenna Dewan Nails Her Response to Fans Asking for Her Postpartum Diet and Fitness Routine

Jenna Dewan's postpartum diet and fitness secret? Rocking the vote!

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Jenna shared a pic of her wearing a blush bikini.

"A lot of people asking me about my post partum diet and exercise plan," the Flirty Dancing host wrote in the caption, before adding, "and I'm here to tell you it's to make sure you're registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does."

Jenna also tagged Zoë Kravitz and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna in the post.

While Jenna was using the cute pic as a way to encourage people to vote, she did have a baby recently. In March of 2020, she gave birth to Callum Michael Rebel, her first child with fiancé Steve Kazee. Jenna also shares her 7-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum. For anyone curious about her post-baby routine, she recently shared with Instagram that she's all about Pilates.

"@physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I'm exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!)," she wrote of the workout in August of 2020.