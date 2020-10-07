Offset Subtly Reacts to Cardi B's Declaration That She's Single

Cardi B's estranged husband Offset seems to support her journey as a single woman.

In the caption of a new Instagram post, Cardi—who wore a red latex outfit with devil horns in the pic—confirmed her relationship status, writing, "Single,bad and rich.I do the controlling."

Soon after she posted the snap, the Migos star—Cardi confirmed the split on Sept. 15—tapped the like button, as did over six million of her fans.

The couple married in secret in 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture the following year. Over the course of their nearly four-year romance, the two had many ups and downs before their final breakup. In December of 2018, Cardi revealed in a since-deleted Instagram video that she and Offset were no longer an item.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners," the "WAP" rapper explained in a video at the time. "He's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault."