Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Are Married

These two couldn't wait any longer to say "I Do."
Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder surprised fans on Wednesday, Oct. 7 when she revealed her relationship status with Beau Clark. As it turns out, the pair pulled off a top-secret wedding last month.
"Today would've been our wedding day," Stassi shared on Instagram. "We went and did it anyway. -Married sept 2020
-Hopefully Italian dream wedding oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie."
In the announcement, Stassi shared a video of the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife. Beau then proceeded to kiss his wife's baby bump.
For those wondering what the former Bravo star wore on her wedding day, Stassi opted for a comfortable—and casual—white dress. As for Beau, he sported a classic button-down and jeans during the ceremony.
Once the news was made public, many famous friends of the couple couldn't hide their excitement online. Kaley Cuoco wrote in the comments section, "This is adorable." As for Summer House star Amanda Batula, she admitted to being "so happy for you guys. So much to celebrate."
It's been a year filled with ups and downs for the Bravo couple who got engaged back in July 2019.
After appearing in another season of Vanderpump Rules, Stassi learned in June 2020 that she was fired from the show along with Kristen Doute. Bravo's decision came after former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. Both Stassi and Kristen later apologized.
And just one month later, Stassi learned she was going to be a mom for the first time.
"We're having a baby girl," the 32-year-old wrote on social media when announcing the sex of her child.
Beau added, "I was raised by great women, and the lessons I learned from them I'll FW to my daughter and then some! She will be great, powerful, humble, kind, loving, compassionate, and a dash from Kesha...'She'll be a motherf--king WOMAN!!!' #thankful."
In regards to the firing that made front-page news, Stassi recently opened up to Tamron Hall about how she has grown from the experience.
"I just want to be a better person," the former reality star explained. "I'm pregnant and I want my daughter to be proud of me. And I want to be a part of the solution, I've been a part of the problem for years now. And I've recognized that. That's why I say I don't feel like I'm a victim of cancel culture. People want me to be mad at it and I'm not, I needed it."