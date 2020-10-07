Jennifer LopezE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Whoopi Goldberg Confirms A Sister Act 3 Movie Is In The Works

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Whoopi Goldberg said she’s “figuring out” how to make Sister Act 3 happen. Keep scrolling to watch the full interview.

By Mona Thomas Oct 07, 2020 3:12 PMTags
Whoopi GoldbergCelebritiesJames CordenThe Late Late Show
Related: Whoopi Goldberg Has Her "Fingers Crossed" For "Get Out"

Cue the choir robes. 

Whoopi Goldberg virtually chatted with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Oct. 6 and said a Sister Act 3 movie is definitely in the works. 

"For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it. And then quite recently, it turns out, that that may not be true. People may want to see it," the Ghost star revealed. "So we're working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back."

Both ‘90s films are classic Whoopi hilarity. In Sister Act, the star played a lounge singer who was sent to a convent after being placed in a witness protection program. Of course the nuns loved her boisterous personality (and singing lessons) so much that they brought her back in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to teach a group of inner-city Catholic school teenagers how to sing in a choir.

The View host told James, "It's fun and it feels good. And you know, nobody's mad. It's just, listen—bad singing, great singing, okay singing and then nuns. What's better than that?"

photos
Whoopi Goldberg Is The Only One Left On "The View"

James also asked the EGOT winner about her questionable meals during quarantine—one being a plate of lightly seasoned pasta and full cloves of garlic—to which the star specified was a "quarantine only" situation.

Trending Stories

1

Amanza Smith On Why Her Taye Diggs Romance Was "Never Going to Work"

2

Ian Ziering Says He Doesn't "Doubt" Jessica Alba's 90210 Claim

3

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

"It was just during COVID time. Now that people can come back to the house, the people who cook are cooking. I thought maybe I could save myself a few dollars," the comedian explained. "Maybe I could make something, [but] I have no interest. I don't care about it. I don't know where stuff is in the kitchen. I thought I would try, but please. Why do I care? I don't care!"

Whoopi is currently starring in a new CBS dark fantasy series The Stand, based on the Stephen King novel of the same title.

Trending Stories

1

Amanza Smith On Why Her Taye Diggs Romance Was "Never Going to Work"

2

Ian Ziering Says He Doesn't "Doubt" Jessica Alba's 90210 Claim

3

The Biggest Celebrity Bombshells from Perez Hilton's Memoir

4

KUWTK Preview: See Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fight Over an Outfit

5

Hannah Brown & Tyler Cameron Reveal What Really Happened in Quarantine

Latest News

Jill Duggar Reveals Why She's "Distancing" Herself From Her Family

Rebel Wilson Cheekily Says She & Jacob Busch Exercise A Lot Together

Dan Levy Slams Comedy Central India For Censoring Same-Sex Kiss

Whoopi Goldberg Confirms A Sister Act 3 Movie Is In The Works

KUWTK Preview: See Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fight Over an Outfit

Shoppers Assemble! The Coach x Marvel Collab Is Here

Meghan Trainor Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Daryl Sabara