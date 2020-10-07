Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Fight Over an Outfit in All-New KUWTK Sneak Peek

Kendall Jenner is not happy with Kylie Jenner.

In this clip from Thursday, Oct. 8's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the supermodel is infuriated when her sister takes an outfit she wanted to wear out in Palm Springs, Calif. While everyone is getting ready for a night out, Kendall scrambles to find a new look.

Big sister Kourtney Kardashian suggests, "You want to try that cow shirt? Could be cute with your shoes?"

Sadly, Kendall is not feeling Kourtney's recommendation.

"No! I wanted to wear your brown other outfit," the 24-year-old model responds. "But then, Kylie comes in and everyone bows down to Kylie and lets her wear whatever the f--k she wants."

In a confessional, Kendall explains that she didn't expect a night out on the town, which is why she didn't bring anything appropriate to wear.

"Whenever we are in Palm Springs, we really just stay at the house. We don't really leave the community and it's always just chill vibes," she explains to the KUWTK camera. "So, I didn't even really think to bring something to go out in. I didn't think we were gonna leave the house."