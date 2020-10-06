The Cutest Photos of The Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s First Loves, Her Dogs

Season 16 of The Bachelorette will have you sweating and frantically pouring another extra large glass of wine this fall.

At least that's what the producers and longtime host Chris Harrison have us thinking. Just last week, Harrison told E! News that Clare Crawley's season is "explosive," calling her "emotional" and someone "determined to come in here and find the love of her life."

Of course, Bachelor Nation fanatics already know that Clare's expected to make an unprecedented and dramatic exit from the show only to be replaced by Tayshia Adams. In fact, sources confirmed to E! News in August that Clare will pack her bags after she hands out the first impression rose.

And while we don't know what, exactly, the circumstances of Clare's departure will be, there's one fact we do know for sure: she's undeniably in love with her dogs. In a new promo clip for the season 16 premiere, Clare gets reunited with one of her two dogs, Honey, while she meets her lineup of eligible men. Her other pup is named Elbie.