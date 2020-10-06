Cassie Randolph's Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood Gets Extended

Cassie Randolph's temporary restraining order against Colton Underwood has been granted an extension, E! News can confirm.

According to the LA County Superior Court, Randolph's temporary restraining order, in which she listed the "dates of abuse" by Underwood from June to August, has been extended until the next hearing, which is scheduled for Nov. 6.

However, both parties are "trying to reach an agreement outside of court," per the LA County Superior Court. If the former couple is able to come to an agreement before the next hearing, then they may not need to appear in court in November.

Randolph's extension comes less than a month since she took legal action against Underwood. On Sept. 14, a judge signed off on her temporary restraining order, which notes that the 28-year-old is not allowed within 100 yards of Randolph. Additionally, he is prohibited from contacting Randolph.

According to the documents, obtained by E! News, Randolph reported that "Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."